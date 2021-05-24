Mlungisi police seek public’s assistance

The body of an elderly man found next to Komani River last month has not yet been identified and Mlungisi police are calling on the public for assistance. In a statement, Capt Namhla Mdleleni said police were informed about the decomposed body found next to the Komani River on April 9. Mdleleni said the body was of a man of about 60 years of age. He was wearing black tracksuit pants with red lines and a navy track top. Police have opened an inquest docket. Anyone who can assist in identifying the body is asked to contact the police on 073-9728748 or 086-0010111.

