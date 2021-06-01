Resident’s effort to tidy up Komani

Bongani Dasi, a concerned citizen from Mlungisi who is championing a community clean-up initiative to take place in wards 12 and 17 has joined several other residents who will not sit back and watch the town go into shambles.

As someone who has worked in clean-up projects for almost five years, Dasi said he was disheartened by the poor state the area was in. “There is filth everywhere, sewer lines always burst due to old infrastructure that were not well maintained. Refuse, on the other hand, is not collected resulting to illegal dumping. There is a clinic, two primary schools, a library, a post office, police station and businesses in these wards. We cannot live in that kind of unhealthy environment so I decided to take a stand.”

Dasi who called on locals to support the initiative has received positive feedback on Facebook with people pledging to take part on the day. The campaign is scheduled for Saturday from 9am to 12pm.

He is working on securing a TLB and tipper truck and is looking for people to sponsor the cause with anything from refuse bags, gloves to masks. He appealed to community members to come out in numbers to volunteer and assist in the clean-up. “The community needs to stand up, be responsible citizens and clean their areas.”

He hoped that the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality community services management team would support the initiative. He said awareness campaigns in schools by stakeholders in cleanup projects were crucial to promote a healthy and hygienic environment. For anyone who would like to be part of the initiative, Dasi can be reached on 072-7092 900 or on bvdasi3@gmail.com