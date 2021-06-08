Family of deceased man sought

The social workers at Frontier Hospital are looking for relatives of a deceased patient who was admitted in April.

“Luvo Buzi, who was born on December 2, 1986 was brought to the hospital by Siphesihle Peter who identified herself as Buzi’s guardian. He was admitted on April 27 and passed away on May 6. He received no visits since his admission and attempts to reach Peter on the contact number she left were unsuccessful,” said social worker Babalwa Pruscent.

Pruscent said an address which appeared on the hospital file was unknown. “The address on the file is Tyoksville, Queenstown and Komani residents are not familiar with the address. We request anyone who might know the relatives of the deceased to please visit the hospital,” she said.