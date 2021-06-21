The name ‘Smuts Hall’ is no more, decides UCT council

“As much as this is part of the transformation efforts at UCT, any name change process can be emotive for both those calling for the name to be replaced and those wishing for it to be retained,” she said.

“However, if anything, the Smuts Hall renaming should provide a moment through which we view the name changing processes from completely different lenses.

“The changing of names should not be seen as merely replacing what we do not like with what we feel resonates well with us or what we feel we relate better to. It should go beyond the view that the name we are changing is a source of discomfort or pain for those advocating for change. Nor should it be viewed as an act of diminishing, discarding or deviating from history by those who would wish that the status quo should remain.

“It should be seen as an opportunity for us to forge a new path together, towards creating an environment of inclusivity and shared identity on campus — an environment where all members of the campus community feel represented by, and can reflect on and relate to the buildings, spaces and symbols on campus.”

Ngonyama said the name changes were an indication of how far UCT had come since the #RhodesMustFall protests, which saw the removal of a statue of Cecil John Rhodes, chief architect of Victorian-era British colonialism in Southern Africa.

“The utter pain and anguish at the time of the decision to remove the Rhodes statue from campus was significant. And yet, we have, as a campus, moved closer to a community that can speak with one another, can acknowledge the complexities of the past but honour its gifts, can engage each other to come to new names of campus spaces that we feel is more representative of our values and who we are as an inclusive collective.”

By Aron Hyman- TimesLIVE