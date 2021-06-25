Mlungisi informal settlement residents march to Town Hall

“Give us what you promised.” That was the demand of Mlungisi informal settlement residents who marched to the Town Hall yesterday to demand Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) make good on its word.

The residents who were singing and holding placards said they wanted the municipality to implement a 2017/2018 resolution to allocate habitable land in the town to informal settlement dwellers.

“We came here to tell them that we are tired of living in squatter camps. In 2017/2018 a resolution was passed in the EMLM council that all sites available must be handed over to all informal settlement residents in Komani. That resolution must be implemented,” said Phakamani Baba who was at the march. Read full story in The Rep next week.