Jacob Zuma will keep presidential perks after sentencing, law expert says

This is because there is no provision in the constitution and legislation governing remuneration and benefits for executives for removing such benefits, a legal expert says.

Former presidents enjoy benefits including a substantial pension, medical aid and provision of security.

“He will keep all his benefits. The constitution allows for the removal of benefits if the president is impeached,” said law professor Pierre de Vos.

Section 89 of the constitution states anyone who has been removed from the office of president following the process of impeachment may not receive any benefits of that office.

“If you are sitting president, you can be impeached for gross misconduct and all benefits will be taken from you.”