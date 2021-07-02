Kolisi wants return of ‘warrior’ Boks

Captain Siya Kolisi has challenged the Springboks to be “warriors” and says it will be more of the same when they host Georgia in their first Test for 20 months on Friday, with his side set to adopt the plan that won them the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Boks are using two Tests against Georgia to build towards the three-match British and Irish Lions series that starts on July 24, and slipping straight back into gear as quickly as possible is at the forefront of their minds.

“Our game plan has not changed, a few tweaks here and there, but we will keep the physicality and the work rate, things you don’t need talent for.

“We are looking for warriors,” Kolisi said on Thursday.

“The coaches do want the players to express themselves, but the focus must be on the main game plan.”

That is likely to mean forward domination with a heavy pack and the tactical kicking game of scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, who starts in place of first-choice Faf de Klerk.