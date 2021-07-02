Raymond Zondo appointed acting chief justice

The switch is due to the appointment of Sisi Khampepe as acting chief justice coming to an end on June 30. She had taken on the position when chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng went on long leave two months ago.

“As the chief justice is still on long leave, as made known on May 6 2021, and by application of the relevant legislation — namely section 4(2)(b) of the Superior Courts Act — the deputy chief justice will exercise the powers or perform the functions of the chief justice as the acting chief justice,” the judiciary said.

Zondo had previously been unable to fill the post as stipulated by legislation because of his duties as chair of the state capture inquiry.