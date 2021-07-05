I feel for Zuma but he’s not the first leader to be sent to jail, says ‘troubled’ Buthelezi

“This is not the first time that a leader in our country has faced imprisonment, or worse. History provides us with many examples. But history also shows us how those leaders acted in the face of trial — even unjust trial — and how their people acted in response.

“What is happening in Nkandla right now runs contrary to our dignity as a people. We are making ourselves a spectacle in the eyes of the world.”

Buthelezi made reference to the vanquishing of the Zulu Kingdom by the British in 1879 where his great grandfather, King Cetshwayo, was arrested and exiled. “Yet when King Cetshwayo was arrested and sent into exile, neither the king’s regiments nor his people threatened a physical uprising, for it would have been hopeless and ended in utter destruction.”

He also made reference to King Cetshwayo’s son who walked in the same steps as his father. “King Dinuzulu was found guilty of high treason in 1889 and was exiled by the British to the island of St Helena. The Zulu regiments were mighty at that time, but the king submitted himself willingly to arrest, like his father. There was no uprising …

“And in 1964, when we were deprived of the cream of our liberation leaders — Mandela, Govan Mbeki, Sisulu and the other Rivonia trialists — we did not contemplate a physical revolt.

“With all of this history, I am troubled by what is happening at Nkandla. It is simply wrong. Our people there are challenging the state and in so doing they are challenging all of us who are guided by the rule of law,” he said.

Buthelezi further slammed the presence of regiments of amabutho (traditional Zulu warriors) at Nkandla, saying such a move was not sanctioned by him or the Zulu royal family, adding it was a clear act of defiance.

By Nonkululeko Njilo – TimesLIVE