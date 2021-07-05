Repairs finally underway in Pelem Street

Mlungisi car owners will have been relieved to see that the gaping potholes in Pelem Street are finally being repaired.

The stretch of road between the Gauteng and Silvertown informal settlements is infamous for sewerage spills and potholes that often lead car owners to drive on the pavement almost in a stop-and-go fashion.

Repairs have been ongoing for two weeks. New concrete slabs will be installed to resurface the section of street.

Last week it was reported that there was a strike in the area and motorists were forced to use alternative routes. According to Mlungisi resident, Lungile Mkutu, Silvertown residents were striking for houses.

Ward 11 councillor, Andile Gangca, refuted claims that there had been a strike, but rather people trying to keep warm this winter were burning tyres. “Everything is fine. The municipality is doing its job repairing the road and providing services. There was no strike. People were just burning tyres to keep warm,” he said.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality spokesperson, Lonwabo Kowa, said repairs were constantly being put on hold because of the sewerage spill problem.

“The area that has been closed in Pelem Street is set for repairs after it was dismantled by water and sewage. Enoch Mgijima will resurface the affected portion using concrete slabs. This will help maintain a smooth surface for a long period. There has been a delay in implementation due to intermittent sewer spillages in that section. Unfortunately, this kind of work cannot be carried out under wet surface conditions.

“The Enoch Mgijima technical team has engaged with their counterparts in Chris Hani District Municipality to arrest the sewer hindrance and as soon as that is done, construction will commence,” said Kowa.