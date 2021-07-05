Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela says she is “baffled” that some citizens face arrest for the violation of lockdown regulations‚ while those organising rallies seemingly escape accountability.

SA is under alert level 4‚ which bans gatherings of any size due to the surge of Covid-19 infections. Madonsela said the breaking of this regulation at rallies and marches is heightened by some not wearing masks.

Breaking restrictions on gatherings and failing to wear face masks in public could result in a fine of six months’ imprisonment.

“Is anyone as baffled as I that those transporting liquor or involved in other lockdown regulations violations are arrested daily. How come those organising rallies‚ marches and other public events are not arrested or held accountable? Are we becoming an Orwellian #Animalfarm?” Madonsela tweeted.

Concerns about the spread of Covid-19 were raised at the weekend as supporters of former president Jacob Zuma flocked to his residence in Nkandla‚ KwaZulu-Natal. Many claimed they were there to “defend” Zuma after the ConCourt ruling against him on Tuesday.

Last week‚ hundreds of EFF supporters embarked on a “march to save lives” to the offices of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to demand the approval of the Russian and Chinese vaccines.

TimesLIVE reported that Malema said the EFF would not entertain lockdowns.

“We are not going to entertain lockdowns. Our agenda is simple: give our people vaccines. We want to open the economy‚ we want our artists to perform. Lockdown is not a solution. We are no longer going to entertain any lockdown‚” he said at the rally.

