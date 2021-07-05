‘We still have time’: Bheki Cele on Zuma order, praises police at Nkandla after ‘insults’

Police minister Bheki Cele on Monday morning said there was “no crisis of time” to act against former president Jacob Zuma.

This after Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court for failure to comply with an order issued by the Constitutional Court to honour a summons to appear before the state capture inquiry.

He was sentenced to 15 months behind bars, and given five days to do so. If Zuma did not present himself at a police station, the court ordered that the police minister and commissioner of police must, within three days, “take all steps that are necessary and permissible in law to ensure” he is delivered to a correctional centre.

This would have meant the police had until Wednesday to act against Zuma, if he did not abide by the ruling.

In a last-ditch attempt to save himself from prison, Zuma has applied to the apex court to rescind its order.