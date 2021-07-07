‘You are imposing your own views’: Lindiwe Sisulu loses her cool during interview about Zuma

An interview with human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu quickly went south on Monday when she lost her cool at being asked to give an opinion on Jacob Zuma’s ongoing legal case.

It all started when Sisulu was asked what approach the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) thought was plausible for Zuma after he failed to adhere to the order by the Constitutional Court to hand himself over to police on Sunday.

The Constitutional Court last week found the former president guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison, after he failed to comply with an order to appear before the state capture inquiry.

Speaking on 702, Sisulu accused Clement Manyathela of “prejudice” over the case.

Sisulu refuted claims that the ANC was to blame for appointing Zuma as president despite his court cases over the years.

“You are imposing your own views … you are sentencing someone who is standing trial. When the case is over, you can say all these things. You are free to say these things but now, you are creating a prejudiced environment and I won’t be part of it.”

On Sunday, Sisulu said she and others from the ANC were “deployed” to meet Zuma and “make sure everything is in order”.

“Earlier today we met with former president Jacob Zuma. We have been deployed here. Our job is to make sure everything is in order because ultimately the people who are here [at Nkandla] are members of the ANC so we have a direct responsibility,” she said on social media.

Zuma’s application to the Pietermaritzburg high court to stay his arrest is set to be heard on Tuesday. He also applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision to sentence him to time behind bars.

By Unathi Nkanjeni – TimesLIVE