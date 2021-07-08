Graeme Smith’s appointment as Cricket SA’s (CSA) director of cricket came under the spotlight this week at the organisation’s transformation hearings.

The hearings started on Monday and are part of CSA’s transformation drive — the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project — which was established to investigate racial discrimination within the organisation and recommend remedial action.

Smith was appointed director of cricket in December 2019‚ initially in an acting role‚ and got the job on a full-time basis in April 2020.

Giving testimony on the first day of the transformation public hearings as part of her submissions to the inquiry‚ former board member Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw presented a 17-page document which alleged the process to appoint Smith was flawed.

“The contract between CSA and Smith has no signature date and was signed on behalf of CSA by the acting CEO Jacques Faul.

“The agreement does not have the signature of the company secretary who was required to countersign the agreement together with the acting CEO and was not presented to the company secretary for signature‚” reads the document.

But Faul told TimesLIVE he can’t remember if the company secretary Welsh Gwaza had to countersign the contract or not.

“I can’t remember if he needed to co-sign it. It is usually not a requirement for a company secretary to sign but I cannot recall if it was the case with Smith‚” said Faul.