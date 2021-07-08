Lack of rainfall in EC impact water levels negatively

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s weekly status of reservoir indicates that Eastern Cape water storage capacity has recorded a slight decrease, the combined average of the provincial water levels stands at 50.7% this week compared to last week’s 51.1%. This minor dip is attributed to lack of rainfall over the past few weeks.

Majority of Water Supply System (WSS) in the province have witnessed a decline this week. Algoa Water Supply System which supplies six major dams in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro is sitting at 10.7% this week; this is a moderate dip from last week’s 10.9%. Kouga Dam is almost empty at 4.2% this week, Loerie Dam dropped from 32.8% last week to 29.3% this week and Swartkops Dam also witnesses a slight decline from 24.7% last week to 24.1% this week.

Amathole Water Supply System which provides water to Buffalo City Metro has dropped from 33.1% last week to 32.5% this week. Bridle Drift is sitting at 24.4% this week compared to 24.9% last week, Nahoon Dam also recorded a decrease at 36.1% this week compared to 37.5% last week and Sandile Dam decreased from 54.9% last week to 54.1% this week.

Klipplaat Water Supply System which furnishes Chris Hani District one of the hardest hit areas of drought is sitting at 26.5% this week, a somewhat reduction from last week’s 26.9%. Macubeni Dam is sitting at 98.3% this week; an increase from 98.1% last week, Xonxa Dam lessen moderately to 98.0% this week from 98.7% last week and Waterdown record a downturn at 23.7% this week from 24.2% last week.

In an effort to address water crisis in the province, the Department of Water Sanitation through its implementing agent Rand Water has delivered 100 water storage tanks and 10 water tankers as a short term intervention to Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and other affected areas. The Department continues to urge all water users in the province to use the available water sparingly.

Issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation