Police deployed to Nkandla as protest action grows in KZN

The police were deployed to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday morning.

The deployment came after widespread protests in and around Durban following a viral message calling for a “#ShutdownKZN” protest in support of former president Jacob Zuma after he was jailed on Wednesday night.

According to the viral message, Zuma’s supporters planned to shut down “factories, government, shops and roads”.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE officers had been deployed to the Nkandla area.

“We can confirm there is protest action in the King Cetshwayo district and the N2 is closed due to protesters burning tyres and trucks blocking the road. There are no reports of any arrests.

“Within Durban there are only service delivery protests in the Umzinyathi, Nqutu and Ntuzuma areas,” she said.

WATCH| Trucks have been used to block part of the R34 highway between Empangeni and Richards Bay. An official of uMhlathuze municipality has confirmed that the protests are related to former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration. @TimesLIVE Drone footage supplied. pic.twitter.com/UG7jCaaGAn — Orrin Singh (@orrin417) July 9, 2021

A major route in KwaZulu-Natal, the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg was blocked by burning tyres and traffic was backlogged for several kilometres.

Earlier, Durban metro police spokesperson Senior Supt Parbhoo Sewpersad confirmed to TimesLIVE there were several active protests on Durban roads on Friday morning. He said protesters were at:

Alpine and Umgeni roads;

Alpine Road opposite the Shell garage;

the N2 between Umhlanga and Sibiya;

Ntuzuma E section; and

in Verulam on the M27 near Spar Waterloo.

“The police service has been dispatched,” he said.

Motorists have posted visuals on social media which showed trucks blockading the N2 in Richards Bay and Tongaat.

BY Nivashni Nair