Final LFA league matches, with Komani zone to decide who goes to the playoffs

Today is the last round of Local Football Association (LFA) matches as the season wraps up after a busy two months.

Four of the five Enoch Mgijima zones have completed their required fixtures and are now waiting for the Komani zone to decide which team will head to the regional league promotional playoffs.

Stream A has wrapped up its business and Phoenix Birds were the best of the nine teams after eight matches. They managed to secure the top spot with 22 points, ahead of Phefeni Chiefs and Dynamos FC who were locked in positions two and three respectively with 18 points.

The Birds are now waiting for Stream B proceedings to be completed so that the zone can decide the playoff candidate.

Going into the weekend, 1860 Munich FC are the leaders, but their position is far from secure as WSU and Try Again, second and third respectively, can still steal it on the last day.

Munich FC is on 23 points and has a 42 goal difference after all its matches. Second-placed Try Again is on 20 points with a 38 goal difference. They need to win their last match with five goals and sneak ahead of Munich on the last day.

That may, however, prove difficult as third-placed WSU can cause an upset for both teams. WSU have two games to play today and the last is against none other than Try Again. Should they win both games they will top the log with 25 points.

In the meantime Sterkstroom Fast Eleven, along with Ilinge Vergenoeg, Dongwe King Vultures and Saint FC from Machibini wait to see who will eventually join them in the playoffs and represent Enoch Mgijima in the Safa regional league.