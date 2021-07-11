Cabinet after consultation with the provinces has decided to maintain the country at Adjusted Alert Level 4 for another 14 days. This means that from now until the 25th of July, the following measures will remain in place.

All social, political, religious and other gatherings remain prohibited.

A curfew remains in place from 9pm until 4am, and only those with permission to do so may leave their homes during this time.

The sale of alcohol remains prohibited.

Schools will remain closed until the 26th of July.

It remains mandatory to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth whenever you are in public.

They are however making the following adjustments to the Alert Level 4 regulations:

Restaurants and eateries will be able to operate while observing strict health protocols. Such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50 percent of their normal capacity.

Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open and activities such as agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions outlined in regulations.