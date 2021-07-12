Komani’s best on the move up

While amateur rugby has been stopped indefinitely, professional rugby is ongoing with a couple of Komani-born players, or former Queenians, making moves to different franchises to further their careers.

One such player is Old Queenian Sbura Sithole who has signed with Niort in the French Federale 1. Sithole had previously been plying his trade in Spain for Getxo Rugby Club. Prior to that he played for the Southern Kings and the Sharks. He also made appearances for the Blitzbokke and was called up for the Springboks.

Another Queen’s College Old Boy who made a move is EP Elephants utility back Christopher Hollis who was snapped up by the Griquas. Hollis also played for the NMU Madibaz and was one of the few professional players who was left at the EP Elephants when they folded. He was mostly used on the wing and, despite a disastrous outing for the Elephants in the Preparations Series, Hollis was one of the stand-out players and caught the eye of the Kimberley-based franchise.

Hot on the heels of former team mate Hollis, also making a move was Luyolo Dapula. Luyolo is also a former Queen’s College player and has made the move from the NMU Madibaz to the Griquas. Dapula captained the Madibaz in this year’s Varsity Cup and was previously contracted to the Cheetahs, EP Kings and Southern Kings. At the age of 23, Luyolo has time on his side and can still achieve so much more in the game.

The Sharks have strengthened their squad with the signing of former Queenian Lionel Cronje. Cronje, now 32, is rugby’s ultimate journeyman, having represented a number of teams both in South Africa and abroad. He represented Shimlas at Varsity Cup level and enjoyed stints at Western Province, Blue Bulls, Golden Lions, Sharks and Southern Kings. Abroad he played for the Brumbies and recently in Japan for Toyota Verblitz.