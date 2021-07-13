Taxi council distances itself from any possible violence in East Cape

The South African National Taxi Council in the Eastern Cape has distanced itself from any possible riots and looting in the province.

SANTACO deputy chair Gabs Mtshala said the council and the taxi industry would not take part in any of the ongoing violence and vandalism and called on all members and drivers to defend business properties.

He said the riots would not only affect business in shopping centres, but would also cost the taxi industry.

“Should we allow malls, shopping centres and businesses to be destroyed and closed, we would not have passengers to transport and therefore lose business.

“Our taxis would be repossessed and we will never recover from that. We lost heavily during the pandemic and we never recovered from those loses. No Criminal Element will be elevated in our name,” he said.

There were no signs of protest in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday morning while looting and arrests continued in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

HeraldLIVE