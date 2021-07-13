Queenstown CPF calls on residents to protect Komani

The Queenstown Community Police Forum (CPF) urges local residents to protect the jobs of community members and to preserve the town from those who wish to take advantage of the rampant looting and vandalism of businesses in the country.

Communities are encouraged to stand together with the police and CPF during this time to stay alert and to report any suspicious activities.

CPF chairperson Mihle Gogela says they have been closely monitoring the ongoing protests that have turned violent through the burning of infrastructure, looting of shops and malicious damage to property in the country.

”We have all been negatively impacted by the pandemic when people have lost jobs. The pandemic has also contributed to criminal activity which is on the rise,” said Gogela.

This, he said, was reason enough for the people not to emulate what was happening in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.

“We are happy to announce that the Queenstown Uncedo Taxi Association will work with the authorities in defending their town against these opportunistic criminal elements. Komani is, indeed, moving in a positive direction.”