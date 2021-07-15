Minister Ronald Lamola on the number of looting arrests: ‘It’s increasing pressure in police cells’

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has warned of mounting pressure on holding facilities as the number of arrests continues to grow amid the rioting and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

By Wednesday, 1,234 people had been arrested in connection with mass looting in both provinces.

Lamola, who was briefing media in Alexandra, Johannesburg, said the number of arrests was starting to put pressure on correctional facilities, including police holding cells.

“At this stage, we still have capacity, but obviously it is going to increase the pressure on our correctional facilities including in the police cells,” said Lamola.

“We are working with the police to ensure we are able to manage the situation.”