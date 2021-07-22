EMLM cuts off illegal electricity connections

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) has embarked on disconnecting illegal electricity connections in various areas and urges the public to refrain from stealing power.

Spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the local authority lost exorbitant amounts of money due to this illegal activity. “Illegal connections around EMLM are responsible for massive distribution and revenue losses. These unlawful connections have led to intermittent power outages as the system is always overloaded,” he stated.

Residents of Marikana informal settlement in Nomzamo burnt tyres demanding proper electricity infrastructure after municipal workers made disconnections in the area last week. More on the story in The Rep tomorrow.