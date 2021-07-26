Phoenix Birds to present Komani July playoffs

There is now only one hurdle left between the Komani soccer team, Phoenix Birds FC, and promotion to the regional league after they beat fellow Komani side Try Again FC in a tough champion of champions encounter at the Dumpy on Sunday.

The two sides were locked in the tough match to decide who will represent the zone in the upcoming Local Football Association (LFA) playoffs for promotion into the Chris Hani regional league.

Phoenix Birds held on for a 2-1 win after Try Again tried to mount a comeback in the dying minutes, scoring their single goal late in the second half. The two goals from their prolific striking pair of Yamkela Soqwalela, who scored in the first half, and Lutho Mbili, in the second, were enough to secure the win.

Phoenix Birds coach, Ringo Klaas, said he was proud of the performance put on by his boys. “We are delighted. I am happy and thankful to all the people who helped us get to this point. From the parents who supported the children to Jan Draghoender who sponsored the LFA league. We are going to the playoffs hoping to do well and represent our zone well.”

Waiting for Phoenix at the playoffs are Madrid FC from Ezibeleni and Saints from Emachibini. The three teams are grouped together in Group C. Group A has Sports Club Vergenoeg from Ilinge, 12 Aces from Molteno and King Vultures from Dongwe. Group B is Mcheula United from McBride, Fast Eleven from Sterkstroom and Golden Chiefs FC from Ntabethemba.

The playoffs will be on July 30.