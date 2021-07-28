Ramaphosa confirms deployment of soldiers to Mozambique – at the cost of nearly R1bn

The soldiers have been in Mozambique since July 15 and are expected to remain there for three months.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday confirmed that 1,495 South African soldiers had been deployed to Mozambique to help in areas ravaged by terrorism attacks.

He confirmed this in a National Assembly report tabled on Tuesday.

“This serves to inform the National Assembly that I have authorised the employment of 1,495 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for a service in fulfilment of an international obligation towards SADC, in order to support the Mozambique to combat the acts of terrorism and violent extremists that affected of Caba Delgado province,” Ramaphosa said.

The soldiers have been in Mozambique since July 15 and are expected to remain there for the next three months. They joined a Rwandan contingent of soldiers that had arrived a few days earlier.

Ramaphosa said this deployment had cost close to a billion rand, with the exact figure placed at R984,368,057.