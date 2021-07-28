State opposes former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu’s bail bid

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday morning to apply for bail in his incitement case.

A small group of his supporters assembled inside the court grounds to show support and demand that he be released on bail. A heavy police contingent with several armoured vehicles was stationed outside the court and on the court grounds to monitor the group, numbering about 30 people.

Mchunu is one of a number of suspects to appear in court in Gauteng regarding the violent unrest that broke out in the province and in KwaZulu-Natal after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma on July 7.

One of the people who came to support Mchunu was Vukani Ndlela, a maskandi artist from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said it was important that he was present outside court to show support for Mchunu, who he said was a leader of maskandi music.