Social grants: Here are SASSA payment dates for August 2021 and R350 grant

The schedule for social grants SASSA payment dates for August 2021 is now available, including for disability, older persons and all other grants.

Given the social distancing requirements aimed at curbing COVID-19 infections, the SA Social Security Agency (SASSA) allocates different payment dates for different grant categories.

The different dates are selected to avoid situations where there is overcrowding at ATMs, banks, Post Office or SASSA offices.

SASSA payment dates for August 2021

According to SASSA’s schedule, payment dates for August 2021 for social grants are as follows:

Older persons’ grants will be paid from 3 August 2021 . This includes any grants linked to these accounts.

will be paid from . This includes any grants linked to these accounts. Disability grants will be paid from 4 August 2021 . This includes any grants linked to these accounts.

will be paid from . This includes any grants linked to these accounts. All other grants will be paid from 5 August 2021. These include children’s grants, foster care grants and care dependency grants.

SASSA has consistently called on grant beneficiaries to avoid rushing to withdraw their money on the first day the grants become available. This is because the funds will remain in the account until they are eventually withdrawn.

Even though the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding, it is still important to avoid overcrowding and long queues. So, it would be wise to wait a day or two after the payment date before going to withdraw the funds.

R350 SRD grant reinstated

Meanwhile, on Sunday (26 July), President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government will reinstate the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, which ended in April.

“To support those who have no means of supporting themselves, we are reinstating the social relief of distress grant to provide a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022,” Ramaphosa stated.

“This has been made possible by the slight improvement we have seen in our revenue collection. We are expanding the number of people who are eligible for this grant by allowing unemployed caregivers who currently receive a child support grant to apply.”

He said the government will provide further details on the SRD grant’s reinstatement, including the application process.

The government introduced the grant for the first time in April last year to cushion society’s most vulnerable from the impact of COVID-19.

Although it was initially meant to last for six months, it was extended several times until April this year. Several civil society organisations, led by Black Sash, lobbied for its extension.