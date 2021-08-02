Excitement as club rugby about to resume

SA Rugby announced last Tuesday that all amateur and club rugby, currently suspended across the country due to Covid regulations, will be permitted to resume on August 2, following detailed reviews by the various provincial unions and if teams have implemented the return to play safety guidelines.

However, Border must give the green light to all its clubs and sub-unions for play to resume.

According to Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, all the provincial unions will be allowed to decide on the best course of action in their own areas of jurisdiction, following the amended level 3 lockdown regulations announced on Sunday night.

“All of this is subject to SA Rugby’s return to train and play guidelines, as well as any other regulations published in the Government Gazette,” said Roux.

“All amateur and club rugby was put on hold until the end of the month, but the provinces will be allowed to move to a return-to-play if they deem it safe to do so, considering a review of the status of Covid in their regions.

“The national regulations relating to the curfew will have to be adhered to, while no spectators will be allowed at matches.”

All amateur and club teams are encouraged to engage with their unions to establish what the safety protocols involve. Schools rugby falls under the jurisdiction of the department of basic education and their season is still suspended.