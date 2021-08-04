Scheduled power outage in Komani today

Today Komani will be without power between 3pm and 4pm. This is according to a statement published by the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality on Facebook.

The statement reads: “Please be informed that an emergency switching will take place today (04 August 2021) at 15:00. All residential and business areas in Komani will be switched off as the municipal service provider will be working on the protection of the network at the Coldstream substation.

This operation will be from 15:00 to 16:00. During this period all electrical appliances should be treated as live as power supply could be restored earlier than 16:00. We apologise for the late notice.”