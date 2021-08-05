Criminal investigation after EMLM construction fleet stolen

An Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) construction fleet including a Volvo excavator, tipper truck and a diesel tanker reported stolen from the Whittlesea plant on Saturday, has apparently been located.

The tipper truck with registration number FZV 624 EC and the diesel tanker with a DMX 843 EC registration number were discovered to have gone missing on Monday.

Police spokesperson Namhla Mdleleni said the police are investigating a case of theft and that no arrests were made.

Mdleleni said the case was opened on Wednesday.

Earlier today former acting unit manager in Whittlesea, Malibongwe Xhelisilo, said there was word that the vehicles had been found.

Xhelisilo had told The Rep in the morning the matter had been reported to the police on Wednesday .

DA councillor Zuko Mandile said he was worried about the time it took to report the matter to the police.

“It shows a complete lack of respect for the law and complete disregard of the equipment that we have.

The people who are employed as fleet managers who are supposed to act accordingly by opening a case immediately did not.

I am maintaining that it has to be an inside Job,” Mandile asserted.

Enoch Mgijima spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa confirmed that a municipal fleet in the Whittlesea satellite offices went missing.

”It is believed to have been stolen over the weekend. The matter is in the hands of the police as a case of theft has been opened. We can also confirm that more information is coming and this will definitely help in retrieving the stolen material.”