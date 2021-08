Tsomo police are searching for a suspect in connection with the rape of a 59-year-old woman in the Tsojana administrative area on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the woman was sleeping alone in her house when the suspect allegedly

attacked her and then fled the scene.

A case of rape has been opened and police are following the leads.

Anyone who can assist with information is asked to contact Captain Pikashe on 072-7319892 or Crime Stop on 0860010111.