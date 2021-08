Sixteen runners from the country’s nine provinces joined up to take on 400km in aid of 4000 pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds. The do-gooders were participating in this year’s Iconic Challenge which started at Fort Hare University in Alice on Friday and will end tomorrow at Ludondo Village.

The runners passed Komani on Monday in a route en route to Bolotwa on Tuesday.