Ramaphosa shows his hand as cabinet changes consolidate his power

Ramaphosa acknowledged this.

“I have also accepted a long-standing request by minister Tito Mboweni to be excused from his position as minister of finance.

“He has effectively and ably steered National Treasury through extremely difficult economic times, providing stability and instilling confidence. I am grateful to minister Mboweni for responding to the call to serve our nation at its time of need,” said Ramaphosa on Thursday night.

The reaction from DA shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis was: “Tito got one big thing right — he fought hard to hold the fiscal line. Didn’t always win, but always tried. He was also available and keen for a good debate. Say what you want, but I’ll miss him . Cheers and well done.”

The appointment of Mboweni’s successor, Enoch Godongwana, was likely to raise eyebrows in some quarters. While Godongwana is widely respected as the ANC’s economic policy guru, he left government under a dark cloud in January 2012.

Godongwana, then deputy minister of economic development, quit his position as outrage grew about his involvement in a company that allegedly defrauded clothing factory workers of R100m in their pension fund money.

Meanwhile, after multiple scandals over the years, the axe finally fell on defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday.

But there’s already speculation that she may emerge in parliament as the new speaker of the National Assembly, effectively swapping positions with Thandi Modise, who has been appointed minister of defence.

Ramaphosa would only say that the outgoing minister “will be deployed to a new position”.

As a head of the executive, it would be improper for him to announce a head of another arm of the state.

For many people, including former finance minister Trevor Manuel, the promotion of Joe Phaahla to the cabinet was long overdue. Phaahla is a medical doctor and has been the deputy minister of health for seven years.

After Mkhize’s special leave announcement, Manuel moved to call for Phaahla’s promotion, saying the country needed a competent health minister who was au fait with the running of health systems.

Mkhize, who has been on special leave since June after allegations that his family and close associates benefited from the allegedly irregular Digital Vibes communications contract amounting to R150m, resigned earlier in the day, just hours before Ramaphosa announced the changes.

He left vowing to challenge the SIU report for being unfair and a result of a flawed investigation.

Ramaphosa thanked Mkhize for his service, and particularly for “the outstanding leadership” he provided in the face of the worst pandemic in over a century. Ramaphosa appointed one of his most vocal allies, Mondli Gungubele, to the presidency to fill a vacancy left by Jackson Mthembu, who died of Covid-19 complications in January. Zizi Kodwa will retain his position as deputy minister responsible for state security, but this time relocated under the presidency. Ramaphosa also separated the ministry of human settlements from that of water and sanitation. “At the beginning of this administration, we had brought these two portfolios together on the understanding that the provision of water is closely tied to the development of human settlements. “However, the reality is that water is a far broader issue, impacting not only on human settlements, but also on agriculture, industry, mining and environmental management.

“Water is our country’s most critical natural resource. Water security is fundamental to the lives and health of our people, to the stability of our society and to the growth and sustainability of our economy,” he said.