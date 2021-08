A Queenstown Uncedo Taxi Service Association (Qusta) official was reportedly shot dead while driving home yesterday evening.

Qusta deputy chairman Doc Ngcongca has confirmed that the incident occurred after 7pm.

It was not clear what the motive behind the murder was.

Police spokesperson, captain Namhla Mdleleni said police were investigating a case of murder, after a 47-year-old man was shot while driving his vehicle near Unati Mkefa.

She said no arrests had been made.