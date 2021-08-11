Face 2 face with Ongeziwe Mkonto

Q: What do you do?

A: I am a call centre agent at the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality

Q: What would you say is the most difficult part of your job?

A: Sometimes at work I have to deal with people who are angry and frustrated because there might be a service delivery issue affecting them.

Q: It is Women’s Month. How would you like to be celebrated as a woman?

A: Firstly I would want my partner to cook for me for the whole month. On a serious note, I would want to be celebrated by being heard.

Q: Who would you say is the one woman who inspires you in life?

A: My late grandmother, Tsitsa Sondlo Ntabeni. She was strong and independent. Despite going through many challenges she always faced them with her chin up.

Q: Name three items you cannot leave the house without?

A: Easy – my cellphone, handbag and water

Q: What is your motto in life?

A: My happiness and sanity comes first.

Q: Which place would you love to visit and why?

A: Heaven. I would love to spend some time with my grandmother.

Q: What advice would you give to your younger self?

A: Focus on your dreams and aspirations.