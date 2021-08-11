Hikers get youth away from streets

Ezibeleni residents are taking the high road in a bid to get youths of the streets, be fit and make new friends.

The hiking club, Queenstown Trail Hikers, is using the outdoor activity to reach out to youths that may have fallen into despair and become trapped in social ills during these hard times. Through camaraderie built through a common goal, founders Sibuyiselwe Mfabana and Zibongile Mnyamana hope to create friendships and lifelines that may bring change to the community.

“With so many challenges the youth is facing these days, from drug abuse to unemployment, the aim is to attract them, keep them busy and ultimately win them over and save them. We are trying to have them in our team, make them forget their challenges through exercising and keeping fit – a healthy body produces a strong mind,” said Mfabana.

Twenty-two hikers were in Ezibeleni on Saturday to participate in this month’s hike.

Mnyamana said they were happy with the initial turnout and were hoping to have the hikers on a monthly basis in future. “It went very well. We had a positive response and 22 people showed up which was a huge turnout and a success for us as it was our first time doing an event of this nature. Our initial plan was to do it on a monthly basis, but with the scarcity of resources it may not always be possible.”

Nolubabalo Mtshakazi was part of the hike and said she was she was looking forward to the next one. “It was fun and tough at the same time. It was worth it because we formed new friendships and conquered yet another challenge without any injuries incurred. I am ready for the next challenge and will definitely do it again. I just need to train harder and be more fit.

To join the club, visit their facebook group Queenstown Trail Hikers.