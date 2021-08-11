Komani hosts leg of charity 400km Iconic Challenge

Sixteen runners from the country’s nine provinces joined up to take on 400km in aid of 4000 pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds. The do-gooders were participating in this year’s Iconic Challenge which started at Fort Hare University in Alice and ending at Ludondo Village on Friday.

The race, started by Prince Vulithuba Songani in 2018, honours some of the country’s late struggle icons through a route that acknowledges some of the province’s notable landmarks, including the birthplace of former president Nelson Mandela.

The group was in Komani on Monday, on a pit stop for the second 42km leg which started at the Waterdown Dam and ended at the Peninsula reservoir. They were welcomed by Chris Hani District Municipality strategic manager Dr Bhekisisa Mthembu, who congratulated them on the leg.

The district municipality was a local partner of the challenge, offering accommodation for the weary travellers.

Songani said he was happy about the way the race had been going and the sum they had raised thus far. “So far so good. With what we have raised so far we can benefit about 1400 pupils. We are still within our target. We are aiming for 4000 pupils. The funds will go towards a variety of things from schools shoes, stationery and sanitary towels.

“We are running 400km through the route that was declared by the national heritage council as the liberation and resistance heritage route. We will run over eight days and from here we head out to Bolotwa,” said Songani.

Team doctor and fellow runner Thabo Manyane said he enjoyed some of the province’s scenic views. “We have been doing well. Today was mostly to rest the legs while still doing the marathon. It is a nice, flattish route For the next three days we will be coming here after finishing the 42km. On Friday we will be in Clarkebury and then take on the 103km to Ludondo,” said Manyane.

Individuals and clubs can also take on their Iconic Challenge by registering on their website www.theiconsjourneymarathon.com. They can participate virtually from anywhere in the country in 103km or 35km. To fund the cause call 071-110 1353 or visit www.backAbuddy.co.za/400kmiconichallenge.