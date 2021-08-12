Lukhanji Rotary inducts new leaders

Lukhanji Sunset Rotary Club’s former president was inducted as the new district governor’s assistant while the former secretary of the club was inducted as the new president.

Adre Bartis will now serve as the assistant governor of the district that includes the Queenstown, Lukhanji Sunset, Stutterheim and King William’s Town Rotary Clubs.

Luxolo Mkosana, the former secretary, has now become president of the Lukhanji Sunset Rotary Club.

“’Rotary International is a global organisation to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is non-political and non-religious and it is open to everyone. My role is to ensure that we do what we say we are about, which is service above self. Serving people regardless of their stature or title,” Bartis said.

While she was president from 2020 to 2021, lockdown disruptions had a major effect on their projects, she said.

They managed to be part of the shoebox project with Asanda Lisa at Christmas time. “We handed over a few boxes donated by some community members in Komani. We also handed over food parcels to the underprivileged during the Covid drive and donated to soup kitchens.”

One of their big quests was getting a pre-school established in Mlungisi. According to Bartis the pre-school, which was currently operating in a home, should have been built a while back.

”The community was given a portion of land and we have been struggling with Lukhanji and Enoch Mgijima Local Municipalities to assist us as no one has a title deed that will enable the building process to start.”

“We also have an annual health day when we do dental care, eye care and the usual health screening, in partnership with the health department and a school shoe drive.”

Mkosana said creating awareness about Rotary across cultures and age groups in the Komani community was one of the goals that he will address in his year as president.

”When I joined the club last year, our membership increased to a total of three members. Our target for the year is to have three young adults and three people living with disabilities.

”I am a one-year-old Rotarian. The alliance between Toastmasters and Rotary assisted to guide me to a community development cause as I am a member of the Komani Toastmasters; Club.”

He became a member after he had joined Toastmasters to hone his public speaking and leadership skills with the intention of being an asset in his community.

” Rotary provides a platform for me to reach out and contribute to my community in a structured and impactful manner. We live in times where we need to be intentional about the future we desire and take the actions necessary to achieve it. Rotary is one of the platforms we can use to contribute by caring, giving opportunities and learning.

“Our Rotary year theme is ‘Serve to Change Lives.’ Yes, there are people among us with good intentions and actions that serve our community. Imagine what we can do together.” Mkhosana said

Contact club secretary Bartis on 073-575 4985 to join.