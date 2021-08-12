Placing SSA in presidency not ’emergence of a dictatorship’: Cyril Ramaphosa

“In the past it [SSA] tended to serve certain factional interests, be it in the governing party or otherwise,” said Ramaphosa.

“It is an agency that has been docked in a lot of controversy and trouble and we need to realign its work properly with our objectives of a developmental state.”

Ramaphosa said those who viewed his move to have the country’s spooks reporting directly to his office were entitled to their opinions, but they were wrong.

“Many people have misunderstood it, they have even gone to the extent of saying the president is creating a super presidency, and other have gone on to say this is now the emergence of a dictatorship,” he said.

“Others are saying we are now becoming a totalitarian state — far from it.

“Some have even said that the president is amassing all in his hand and is going to use state security against his enemies. I am not wired in that way, I am not geared in that way.”

Ramaphosa said he was not in the business of spooks who pledge allegiance to the president but was interested in building state security with operatives who are loyal to the country and its people.

By Mawande AmaShabalala – TimesLIVE