SA records nearly 14,000 new Covid-19 cases, 380 deaths

SA recorded 13,921 new Covid-19 cases, again driven by infections in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday that of the new cases, 3,918 were in the Western Cape and 3,359 in KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng accounted for 2,027 cases and the Eastern Cape 1,180.

The new cases take the total number of infections recorded countrywide since the outbreak of the pandemic to 2,582,427.

The NICD said that, according to health department data, there were 384 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 76,631 to date. There were also 594 new hospital admissions, meaning that there are 14,587 people being treated for Covid-19 in the country’s hospitals. TimesLIVE