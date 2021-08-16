Academy’s founder grooming youth for Border level

Inspire Sport Academy will now start competing against school other teams as more youngsters are signing up to join it.

The development academy’s founder Viwe Yawa, wants young athletes to display the quality skills of the academy.

“Schools are limited in offering pupils individual attention due to other activities. I aim for the athletes I groom to make Border level in the province.”

Yawa launched the academy in February and is training young athletes in cricket and hockey, in which he holds a level 2 coaching qualification. With this qualification and 12 years of experience in mini cricket, school cricket, hardball cricket and club cricket, he is determined to take the sport to another level of development.

With his many hats as the chairman of Warriors Cricket Club, Chris Hani Cricket Association coordinator and the Queenstown Hockey Association secretary, advancing sport is at his fingertips. ”My desire is to develop sport and bridge the gap in challenges we face in schools, club cricket and the federation in Chris Hani.

”There are less people who are truly passionate about sport as most are after benefits. I took the decision to make sure youth are exposed to high-level coaching to afford them the opportunity to receive provincial colours.”

He said Nathan Roux, a former student of the academy, made the Knights, an amateur team in the Free State. Nathan’s father, Chris Roux, who helped Yawa start the academy, donated cricket equipment.

Parent Thandokazi Marhwanqa said: ”Most children do not have anything to do after school and then they find something to do. The academy gives my son individual attention instead of focusing on a group. The academy keeps him busy during the week, on weekends and school holidays. It helps him to focus on sport and not just his studies.”

Qhayiya Marhwanqa, a 13-year-old, said: ”I love bowling. I learnt how to grip the ball for fast bowling, the stance in running, bowling action and keeping the ball straight.

Qhawe Gela who loves batting said: ”I learned how to hit the ball properly without slapping or sliding it.”