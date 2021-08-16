Nkwenkwezi are champions

Nkwenkwezi netball team from Komani became this year’s Twizza district championship winners after dominating Deberha from Engcobo by 21-18 at KwaKomani on Saturday.

Both teams will now advance to the Twizza provincial championships set to begin next Friday in East London.

Before the final game Nkwenkwezi had beaten Super Strikers by 18-8 in the first semi-final match and Deberha had succeeded against Eagles by 20-17 in the second semi.

Eagles consoled themselves in the losers’ final when they beat Super Strikers by 30-15.

Chris Hani and Eastern Cape Netball general secretary Nolita Ncoko-Dwabayo said: ”We started with the Twizza championships at the Dumpy Adams where the teams were Nkwenkwezi, Deberha, Eagles and Super Strikers, both from Ezibeleni, made it through to participate in the semi-finals and finals.”

Ncoko-Dwabayo said Nkwekwezi walked away with R2000 for first prize, Deborha received R1000 as second and Eagles R500 for third position from Twizza.

The two teams which end in first and second positions will move on to the Twizza national championships which will start in September.

”The tournament went well. We are looking forward and hoping for the best from our two teams.

We ask local people to get behind to support the teams in the provincial championships. We congratulate them and are very proud of them.”

Ncoko-Dwabayo added that men’s netball teams also took part in the tournament. ”We awarded one team R500 because we did not cater for them at a district level but they are catered for in the province,” she said.