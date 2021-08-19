Vehicle crashes into cement barrier, overturns in Komani

The driver of a Toyota Corolla was lucky to escape unharmed after his vehicle crashed into a cement barrier and overturned in Komani this morning.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene near KwaKomani Comprehensive School, the driver was trying to avoid a collision with an oncoming Opel Corsa bakkie. The sedan reportedly had right of way, but the bakkie failed to stop.

Ambulances and law enforcement officers were at the scene and no injuries were reported.

The driver of the bakkie remained at the scene and his friend told The Rep that he should have stopped because the Corolla came up Pelem Street at a high speed.