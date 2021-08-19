YOUR VOICE | Opinions on the street

President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced new cabinet ministers after a reshuffle was implemented recently. The Rep reporter Abongile Solundwana asked locals what their reactions were to the changes.

Zane Theron of Cathcart

I am not sure if the competency levels of the ministers appointed will make any difference by doing their job properly. We are in a very bad situation. People are struggling economically and socially. Reshuffling means there must be growth, the communities must be uplifted and the standard of living must improve. The people who suffered in the apartheid era are still suffering.

Monwabisi Siwa of Ilinge



I am happy with the reshuffle. However, the resignation of finance minister Tito Mboweni was a surprise. He took bold decisions and he did not depend on anyone. I am grateful that Enoch Godongwana is in his position. He is well versed in financial issues, but the question is, will he be dependent or independent? The president did well in placing state security under the presidency for him to have total control in the ministry. Jacob Zuma made sure that he placed his own people.

Khanya Jakavula of Ezibeleni

The new finance minister (Godongwana) says instead of people being given R350 for social relief of distress he wants to create jobs. Some people just do not want to work and the R350 makes them more lazy. It will depend who those jobs will be made for. The career I am in is not what I studied for. We have to first see those jobs. It is up to him to prove himself.

Fuzile Dlwati of Ezibeleni

I am disappointed in the department of defence. I feel the president is not taking the ministry seriously. He deploys people with ‘exile’ military background which is not what we need right now. The position would suit someone who has a career in the military because it is a critical deployment. They should employ experts for state security.

Amanda Tyatyeka of Victoria Park

I was eager for the president to implement the reshuffle. He had no dignity. The people who were deployed in those positions were part of Zuma’s faction. They did as they pleased and had no regard for him. He did well to remove Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as defence minister because she disrespected him. I am a bit worried about Gondongwana. He was implicated in corruption a while back, but I suppose people change.