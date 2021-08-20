Another taxi boss shot dead in Komani

The Komani taxi community is gripped with fear after yet another Uncedo Taxi Association official was gunned down last night.

Police said the shooting took place in Mbeki Street in Nomzamo location at about 8:45pm.

Spokesperson captain Laurane Jonker said the 50-year-old man died on the scene.

”[The taxi boss] was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his upper body,” Jonker said.

This is the second murder of a taxi industry official in Komani in two weeks.

On August 6, Chris Hani and Queenstown association chairman Sandi Mgobo, 48 was shot dead in Unathi Mkefa in Ezibeleni.

Police said the motive for the killings is currently unknown.

Jonker said the community members are requested to report any information to the investigating officer, captain T.A. Buqwana on 071-352 4540.

