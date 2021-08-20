Collect your outstanding R350 Covid-19 grant payment before month-end or it will be forfeited, Sassa warns

On Wednesday, the agency said if payments are not collected by the end of the month, they will be sent back to the National Treasury to fund other “government priorities”.

“Uncollected special Covid-19 SRD grants from the previous cycle must be collected by Tuesday, August 31. Some approved applicants still need to collect their grants,” Sassa warned.

“Any R350 grant not collected will be sent back to the National Treasury, to fund other government priorities. Enquiries can be made to confirm if there are any outstanding balances to be claimed.”