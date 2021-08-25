Ikora calls for suspension of Enoch Mgijima director

Local civic organisation Ikora is demanding the immediate suspension of the Enoch Mgijima local municipality (EMLM) director of corporate support services who is accused of insubordination, gross misconduct and bringing the name of the municipality into disrepute.

The Rep reported that, at a recent EMLM council meeting (Enoch Mgijima municipality directors come under fire, August 6), the municipal manager (MM), Nokuthula Mgijima, presented a report on how the director, Xolani Makeleni, had terminated contracts, recruited various department managers, hired traffic officers and a driver for the speaker, all without following due protocols.

Mgijima also accused Makeleni of gross negligence and dereliction of duty by failing to oversee the ‘timeous repair of refuse trucks,’ something she said led to the municipality being unable to fulfil its obligations.

Ikora has backed the MM, demanding Makeleni be suspended immediately and an inquiry be conducted. They have further escalated the matter, seeking the intervention of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC, Xolile Nqatha.

Zolile Xalisa said the accusation levelled against the director was a great concern to the community. “The misconduct includes failing to have refuse removal trucks maintained and repaired where necessary. As a result, these trucks became unroadworthy and, in some cases, stopped working. Communities lost out on the vital refuse removal service and decided they did not to want to pay for a service that was not being provided.

“Ikora calls for the immediate suspension of the director of corporate support services and a full investigation,” he said.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader and member of parliament Bantu Holomisa has thrown his weight behind the organisation, asking that the MEC and Eastern Cape premier, Oscar Mabuyane, intervene.

After the council meeting EMLM spokesperson, Lonwabo Kowa said Makeleni would be placed under temporary suspension and in the next council meeting be given a chance to make his presentation.

Cogta spokesperson, Mankeli Ngam said the matter was receiving the attention of Cogta, in collaboration with EMLM leadership.