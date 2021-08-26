Malema won’t say whether he has been vaccinated, but urges the youth to get the jab

EFF leader Julius Malema won’t disclose whether he and the party’s senior leadership have been vaccinated against Covid-19, saying it is a personal choice.

However, he urged the youth to get the jab and help contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Malema said the party leadership did not want to be labelled as “influencers of the Western vaccine.”

“It’s a personal matter. We can’t be asking each other those types of questions. All we are saying is that we need vaccines from China, Russia and Cuba. All vaccine that is proven to be effective must come to SA. Don’t ask us whether we took the vaccine or not because the next question will be ‘which one?'” said Malema.

He encouraged the youth to get vaccinated.

“We want people to take the vaccine. The youth must take the vaccine. It is upon individuals to decide if they want to disclose whether they have been vaccinated or not. It’s not for the EFF to announce,” he added.

He called on the government to diversify the vaccines currently available in SA by including those manufactured in other countries such as China and Russia. He said this will give the vaccination rollout much-needed momentum.