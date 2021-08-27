Seven arrests in Babita Deokaran murder, two firearms seized

“She was part of a group of officials who stepped up and said they were not prepared to allow what was happening to continue.”

Mhaga divulged that Deokaran had testified against certain individuals, including in their disciplinary hearings.

Makhura, describing Deokaran as an “exemplary public servant”, tweeted earlier on Friday that a breakthrough in the case was imminent.

He vowed: “The corrupt elements in government who collude with rogue business to rig tenders have nowhere to hide. Looters shall not win.”

Deokaran’s sister, Renu Williams, said in a post on Facebook: “In other parts of the world honesty is applauded and celebrated. Accolades are showered on you. You are a hero.

“This is my sister Babita Deokaran. She was rewarded for being an honest, hardworking and loyal government employee by having twelve bullets pumped into her. She had no chance, the perpetrators did not want to scare her. They wanted to eliminate her.

“Where in the world is that OK and acceptable? Where in the world are you punished in such a heinous way for doing your job and doing it honestly?

“My sister was not just a number in the government system. She is a treasured mum, a sister, an aunt, a friend and a colleague. She is loved more than anything and now a family is literally shattered.”

