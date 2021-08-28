20,000 library items overdue, but Cape Town decides not to throw book at borrowers

The City of Cape Town is appealing to the public to return more than 20,000 overdue library items.

Topping the list are fairy tales and mathematical literacy study guides for grade 12. The city has waived fines on the items to encourage people to return them to its 102 libraries.

Zahid Badroodien, the mayoral committee member for community services and health, said the value of the outstanding material is more than R1.8m.